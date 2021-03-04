COVID-19 in China: Anal swab test mandatory for international passengers

China has made the anal COVID-19 swabs testing mandatory for all foreign travellers arriving in the country. Despite recieving criticism from several countries, the country has gone ahead with it's testing method and with new requirement, testing hubs shall be coming in Beijing and Shanghai airports. As per the Chinese Government, the anal swabs provide higher rate of accuracy than the other screening methods for the virus.
As per a report in Times UK, Wang Wengbin, Spokesperson for China's Foreign Minisry said that the screening is 'science based'. The tests are being conducted with the changes in the epidamic situation as well as relevant regulations.
According to Li Tongzeng, a respiratory disease medic, the virus stay longer in fecal samples than they do in throat or nose.
However, Japan has expressed its disapproval for the anal swab testing method stating that it could cause 'mental anguish' to the people.
Anal swab testing method began in China's capital Beijin in January as a part of the mass testing drive. According to China's National Health Commission, to collect samples, the swab needs to be inserted about three to five centimetres (1.2 to two inches) into the rectum and rotated several times. After this, it needs to placed inside a sample container.
