Coronavirus found in China ice cream samples; cartons tracked down, employees tested

Traces of coronavirus have been detected in ice cream samples in China, prompting authorities to seize thousands of potentially contaminated products. The reports of contamination first surfaced in northern Tianjin municipality.

According to reports, the Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, a city government statement said. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

The Independent reported that over 1,600 employees of Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company have been placed under quarantine and are being tested for Covid-19. Of them, the test results of 700 employees are negative.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the statement said, and further added that 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities in other places were notified of sales to their areas. The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine.