'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea

X/@Sec_Noem

The US Coast Guard on Friday boarded another tanker linked to Venezuela, as the Trump administration continues to track vessels attempting to evade the US blockade on sanctioned tankers. The operation was jointly conducted by the US Coast Guard and the US military.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the news on X. "The world’s criminals are on notice. Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces."

"Close coordination with the @DeptofWar, @StateDept, and @TheJusticeDept ensured a safe, effective boarding consistent with law. The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality. The Coast Guard will seize sanctioned oil tankers, enforce U.S. and international law, and eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism. We are deeply proud of the Coast Guard's maritime fighting force for their relentless execution of this mission. This is owning the sea," the post read.

The move comes days after the US seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, the Bella 1, linked to Venezuela and a vessel considered to be stateless and "conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea."

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova thanked US on Friday for agreeing to release two of the Bella 1's Russian crew members.