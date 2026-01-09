 'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea

'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea

The US Coast Guard, backed by the US military, boarded and seized the oil tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea on Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. The vessel, linked to Venezuela and part of a so-called “ghost fleet” trying to evade a US blockade on sanctioned oil shipments, was taken consistent with US and international law.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
X/@Sec_Noem

The US Coast Guard on Friday boarded another tanker linked to Venezuela, as the Trump administration continues to track vessels attempting to evade the US blockade on sanctioned tankers. The operation was jointly conducted by the US Coast Guard and the US military.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the news on X. "The world’s criminals are on notice. Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces."

"Close coordination with the @DeptofWar, @StateDept, and @TheJusticeDept ensured a safe, effective boarding consistent with law. The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality. The Coast Guard will seize sanctioned oil tankers, enforce U.S. and international law, and eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism. We are deeply proud of the Coast Guard's maritime fighting force for their relentless execution of this mission. This is owning the sea," the post read.

Read Also
Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
article-image

The move comes days after the US seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, the Bella 1, linked to Venezuela and a vessel considered to be stateless and "conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea."

FPJ Shorts
'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea
'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea
Splitsvilla 16 Full Contestants List: Meet Single Men & Women Of Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show, Photos & Names Inside
Splitsvilla 16 Full Contestants List: Meet Single Men & Women Of Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show, Photos & Names Inside
AP TET 2025 Results Declared At tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Direct Link Here
AP TET 2025 Results Declared At tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Direct Link Here
Palghar News: 'Illegal Constructions In Vasai-Virar Endanger Lives,' Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Warns Of Strict Crackdown Within 24 Hours
Palghar News: 'Illegal Constructions In Vasai-Virar Endanger Lives,' Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Warns Of Strict Crackdown Within 24 Hours

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova thanked US on Friday for agreeing to release two of the Bella 1's Russian crew members.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil...

'World’s Criminals On Notice': US Home Secretary After Forces Seize Another Venezuelan-Linked Oil...

Owner Of Swiss Bar Le Constellation, Where 40 People Died In New Year’s Eve Fire, Arrested

Owner Of Swiss Bar Le Constellation, Where 40 People Died In New Year’s Eve Fire, Arrested

'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who...

'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who...

Who Is Viral 'Chinese Trump': This US President Impersonator Has Taken Internet By Storm

Who Is Viral 'Chinese Trump': This US President Impersonator Has Taken Internet By Storm

‘Will Not Back Down’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Protesters, Foreign...

‘Will Not Back Down’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Protesters, Foreign...