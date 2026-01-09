Owner Of Swiss Bar Le Constellation, Where 40 People Died In New Year’s Eve Fire, Arrested

One of the co-owners of the Swiss bar where 40 people were killed in a devastating New Year’s Eve fire has been taken into custody, Swiss media reported. French national Jacques Moretti, was considered a possible flight risk.

The fire at the Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana left 40 people dead and 116 injured, many of them under the age of 20. It also emerged this week that the bar had not undergone mandatory safety inspections for the past five years.

Moretti and his wife, Jessica, who jointly own the establishment, are under criminal investigation by Swiss prosecutors. Authorities in the canton of Valais said the couple is suspected of negligent manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligent arson.

Prosecutors believe the fire broke out when New Year’s revellers raised champagne bottles fitted with sparklers, which ignited soundproofing foam on the ceiling of the basement bar.

On Friday, Switzerland observed a national day of mourning, marked by a minute’s silence for the victims. Church bells rang nationwide for five minutes, public transport services were briefly halted, and Zurich airport paused operations. At a local memorial in Crans-Montana, firefighters were honoured with a standing ovation.