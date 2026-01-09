Who Is Viral 'Chinese Trump': This US President Impersonator Has Taken Internet By Storm

With arms stretched wide and a voice uncannily reminiscent of Donald Trump, Ryan Chen has carved out a unique space on the internet. The 42-year-old content creator from Chongqing, southwest China, has gone viral globally for his spot-on impersonation of the former and current US president, minus political satire.

A viral persona without political risk

In a country where political parody can be risky, Chen has smartly kept his content light, humorous, and culturally focused. Instead of mocking policies or politics, his videos highlight Chinese food, daily life, and cross-cultural humour, all delivered in Trump’s signature tone and body language. Phrases like “tremendous” and “amazing” are staples, making his clips instantly recognisable and widely shareable.

Chen’s strategy has paid off. He has amassed over a million followers each on Instagram and TikTok, along with more than 2.5 million fans across Chinese social media platforms.

From architect to Internet star

As Chen told AFP, before internet fame, Chen worked in architecture, an industry hit hard by China’s property slowdown. As a backup, he began posting English-language videos online, drawing on language skills he picked up from American sitcoms like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. His breakthrough came when a friend dared him to imitate Donald Trump. The response was explosive.

His popularity surged further in 2025 after Trump returned to the White House, making the impersonation even more relevant. A high-profile appearance on a livestream hosted by American YouTuber IShowSpeed during his China visit pushed Chen into the global spotlight.

Bridging cultures through comedy

Chen sees himself as a cultural connector, introducing international audiences to modern urban China while helping Chinese viewers understand Western humour. His videos, filmed in English with Chinese subtitles, often feature spicy Chongqing hotpot, street food, and playful interactions with foreigners.

Despite never having visited the US until recently, Chen’s accent and delivery often convince viewers he’s a native English speaker. He credits constant exposure to American media and closely following Trump’s public appearances.

Brand deals and global recognition

Now a full-time content creator, Chen earns through brand promotions, events, and corporate shows, with advertisers ranging from tech firms to food and automobile companies. He has also confirmed receiving a US visa, signalling that his work hasn’t crossed diplomatic lines.

While he jokes about inviting Trump to Chongqing to “try our hotpot,” Chen remains clear about his role. He’s an entertainer, not a political figure, and for now, that’s exactly what keeps his content booming.