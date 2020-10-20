China recovers from coronavirus slump, posts 4.9% growth in Q3

Beijing: China's economy, which suffered a 6.8 per cent slump in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic -- the worst in 44 years – has bounced back, posting 4.9 per cent growth between July and September, buoyed by the government's sweeping efforts to stimulate demand and consumption.

China was the first to have been hit by the COVID-19 early this year; it is also the first to have recovered while the rest of the world still reels under the pandemic lockdown. This is a clear indication that a fast economic rebound is possible when the virus is brought firmly under control.

The robust performance has brought China almost back on the growth trajectory of roughly 6 % that it was reporting before the pandemic. In fact, if the trend persists, it could widen its lead in the months to come. It has almost no local transmission of the virus now, while the United States and Europe are grappling with a second surge.