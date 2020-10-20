Quad squad snub to China: Australia to join India, US and Japan in Naval exercises

New Delhi: In a significant move in the backdrop of the simmering Ladakh face-off, Australia will join India, US and Japan – the full "Quad" squad – in Malabar naval exercises in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

This is the first time that the Quad members will engage at a military level and the development may be a precursor to formation of a regional defence bloc.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing assertiveness has become a major talking point and the US favours endowing Quad with a security architecture.

Incidentally, Australia will return to the joint manoeuvres after its participation in 2007 drew much criticism from China, which is extremely paranoid about the Naval drill that started in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the US and went on to include Japan in 2015.