Ulhas River Crosses Danger Level in Thane, Subsides Bringing Relief to Residents | representative pic

Thane: The Ulhas River crossed the danger level of 17.50 meters on Wednesday evening, prompting warnings to people residing close to the river by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) chief Aziz Shaikh and Thane district collector Ashok Shingare. However, by Thursday around 12 pm, the water level receded to 15.90 meters, bringing some relief to the residents.

Ulhas River had already crossed warning level

Jamir Lengarekar, additional commissioner of UMC, stated, "Due to heavy rains in Thane and Raigad districts in the last two days, the water level of the rivers in the district significantly increased. The rain started on Tuesday evening and continued till Wednesday afternoon. Consequently, the water level of the Ulhas River, an important river in Thane district, saw a major surge. On Wednesday morning, the Ulhas River had already crossed the warning level of 16.50 meters. However, a decrease in the water level of Ulhas River was observed after 6 pm."

Lengarekar further added, "Until 11 am, the Ulhas River was flowing near the warning level, which is 16.20 meters. However, due to reduced rainfall in Raigad district and a brief break in Badlapur, the water level of the Ulhas River receded. By Thursday around 12 noon, the water level of Ulhas River at Badlapur was 15.90 meters. This resulted in averting the danger of flood in Badlapur to some extent, providing relief to citizens living nearby the river.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)