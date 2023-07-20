 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Schools And Colleges In City's Affected Areas Closed Following Heavy Rainfall; Landslide In Raigad
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Schools And Colleges In City's Affected Areas Closed Following Heavy Rainfall; Landslide In Raigad
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Schools And Colleges In City's Affected Areas Closed Following Heavy Rainfall; Landslide In Raigad

Colaba recorded 98.04 mm of rain and Santa Cruz 52.8 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the weather office, which issued a yellow alert for the city for Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
20 July 2023 07:48 AM IST

Water logging witnessed at Sion in Mumbai

Severe water logging witnessed at Sion area in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

20 July 2023 07:45 AM IST

Heavy rains disrupts life in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Badlapur

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other districts on Wednesday morning disrupting road and rail traffic. Flights were also delayed. The rain proved all over again how ill-prepared the metropolis is to handle even a relatively moderate downpour.

It also prompted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to visit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) control room and ask the officials to ensure that normalcy is restored as early as possible. Schools and colleges in Mumbai's affected areas were ordered to be shut down.

An incident of landslide was reported at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Some people are feared trapped inside the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Thursday.

