Palghar News: Vaitarna, Pinjal Rivers Close To Alert Level, May Breach Bank With Incessant Rains, Says Weather Department

The two big rivers flowing through Palghar district are nearing the alert level. The weather department has issued a Red alert for July 21 in the Palghar district. The district administration is closely monitoring the rainfall and rise in river levels. Heavy downpour predicted in the next 24 hours will be a cause of concern for villages on the river banks.

The Vaitrana river is flowing at 100.45 m with its alert level at 101.9 m. The Pinjal River is flowing at 101.0 m with its alert level at 102.75 m. Both rivers in the Palghar district are nearing the alert level. Further heavy rain will result in the rise of the river water levels.

Heavy rains lash Palghar

Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu and Wada talukas in Palghar district have experienced the onslaught of heavy rain. Vasai taluka recorded an average of 200.3 mm followed by Dahanu taluka at 159.5 mm, Palghar at 157.4 mm, Talasari taluka at 145.5 mm and Wada taluka at 101.5 mm. Many revenue circles had received rains varying from 232 mm to 188 mm. Palghar City received 273 mm of rain on July 19.

The rains had receded from the afternoon of July 20 allowing citizens' lives to get back to normalcy.

