FPJ Exclusive: Dhiraj Chichkar, Key Aide In ₹200 Crore Drug Syndicate, Deported From Malaysia, In NCB Custody

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully managed to get custody of Dhiraj Gurunath Chichkar, younger brother of alleged drug syndicate kingpin Navin Chichkar, following his deportation from Malaysia on August 15 in connection with a Rs 200-crore drug haul case, agency sources confirmed on Monday. Dhiraj, 29, is alleged to have played a key role in managing the financial operations of the international narcotics network.

Agency officials said a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued against him earlier this year after he failed to respond to multiple summons under Section 67 of the NDPS Act. Following his extradition, he was produced before the Special NDPS Court in Belapur, which remanded him to NCB custody till August 20.

According to investigators, Navin ``admitted'' in his statement to the NCB that his brother Dhiraj assisted him in the drug trafficking operations in Mumbai. Dhiraj allegedly supervised distribution of drugs among syndicate members, collected proceeds from sales, and channelled the money through hawala networks to conceal and legitimise it.

Key Financial Operator of Drug Syndicate

The probe has revealed that Dhiraj Chichkar is the financial backbone of the syndicate, not only managing cartel finances but also acted as the principal collector of drug money from distributors in Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas. His name surfaced repeatedly in the statements of co-accused established that after each consignment of cocaine or hydroponic ganja was sold, the proceeds were handed over to Dhiraj, who then routed the money further as per the instructions of his elder brother Navin. According to investigators, other co-accused Jayakrishna Gopakumar and Makarand Mane in their statements to the NCB reportedly have claimed that they regularly delivered cash proceeds of narcotics sales to Dhiraj after deducting their own commission.

International Links Under Scrutiny

The financial trail showed that Dhiraj functioned as the key cash handler within India until December 2024. When Navin’s warehouse in Thailand was raided by foreign authorities in late 2024. Around the same period, Dhiraj also travelled to Thailand in December 2024, which forced the syndicate to rearrange its financial operations. After Dhiraj’s departure, Uday Gavande stepped in to manage local collections and admitted in his statement that he handled funds “because Dhiraj was out of India”. Uday further confessed to routing nearly Rs 10–12 lakh through hawala channels since July 2024, keeping a commission for himself.

Accused No. 9 and Absconding Since Probe Began

The NCB noted that Dhiraj’s travel abroad coincided with critical movements of narcotics consignments and money, suggesting he was coordinating operations alongside his brother from overseas. His Thailand visit is now under scrutiny, as officials suspect it was linked to attempts to restructure the syndicate’s activities after the warehouse seizure.

Dhiraj was named as Accused No. 9 in the case and had been absconding since the beginning of the probe. On May 22, the Special NDPS Court in Belapur had issued a standing non-bailable warrant against him. Multiple arrested co-accused, including Jayakrishna, Makarand, Uday and Harsh Joshi, identified him as one of Navin’s trusted associates and a core member of the syndicate.

The NCB has also collected digital and financial records supporting these disclosures, pointing to Dhiraj’s direct involvement in procurement, distribution, and laundering of drug proceeds. Officials said his arrest and extradition mark a major breakthrough, as he was considered one of the financial pivots of the cartel allegedly run by his brother from abroad.