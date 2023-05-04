Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rain in city, Thane, Palghar today; yellow alert issued

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rain city, Thane, Palghar today; yellow alert issued | File

Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar are likely to receive light to moderate rain on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in its forecast on Wednesday, May 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the region.

According to the forecast, a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places is very likely on May 4.

Mumbai's temperature on Thursday was 26.6°C while the humidity was 82%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 58.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 64 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 46 AQI Good

Malad: 58 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 133 AQI Moderate

Worli: 44 Good