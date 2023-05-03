Mumbai Weather: Light to moderate rains predicted in city, parts of Maharashtra till May 5; AQI satisfactory at 51

Mumbai Weather: Light to moderate rains predicted in city, parts of Maharashtra till May 5 | File

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 2, in its "District Forecast and Warnings" said that parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai are very likely to receive light rain, and thunderstorms till May 5.

The RMC has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places on May 3 in Mumbai.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday was 29°C while the humidity was 75%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 51.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 61 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 38 AQI Good

Malad: 52 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 133 AQI Moderate

Worli: 55 Satisfactory