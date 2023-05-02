 Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' at 53
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWeather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' at 53

Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' at 53

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rains along with thundershowers in the city on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' | PTI

On Tuesday morning, Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies with parts of the city witnessing light rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rains along with thundershowers in the city on Tuesday.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday was 29°C while the humidity was 67%.

Mumbai Weather

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C & 25°C on Sunday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'Satisfactory' category, with a reading of 53.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 57 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 38 AQI Good

Malad · 65 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 48 AQI Good

Andheri: 32 AQI Good

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rainfall for next four days; AQI...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' at 53

Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' at 53

Uddhav Thackeray at Vajra Mutth rally: Probe Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise

Uddhav Thackeray at Vajra Mutth rally: Probe Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise

Mumbai: Amid speculations of post-swap, CM Shinde, Amit Shah hold closed-door meet during his visit...

Mumbai: Amid speculations of post-swap, CM Shinde, Amit Shah hold closed-door meet during his visit...

Mumbai crime: Father-son duo held for fatal shooting of woman, one on the run

Mumbai crime: Father-son duo held for fatal shooting of woman, one on the run

FPJ Exclusive: 9 years on, BMC yet to supply 1.5MLD water to Mira-Bhayandar

FPJ Exclusive: 9 years on, BMC yet to supply 1.5MLD water to Mira-Bhayandar