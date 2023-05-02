Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' at 53

Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to light rains, overcast skies; AQI 'satisfactory' | PTI

On Tuesday morning, Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies with parts of the city witnessing light rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rains along with thundershowers in the city on Tuesday.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday was 29°C while the humidity was 67%.

It's raining again at mulund

Light drizzle#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/XgDDlkkRr7 — Manish chotalia (@MANUchotaliya) May 2, 2023

Climate change is real. Mumbai getting rain in May is so weird! 😵 #climate #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4pRJB5JC5o — Sagar Manjare (@WittyGeek797) May 2, 2023

Mumbai Weather

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C & 25°C on Sunday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'Satisfactory' category, with a reading of 53.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 57 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 38 AQI Good

Malad · 65 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 48 AQI Good

Andheri: 32 AQI Good