Mumbai Weather: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rainfall for next four days; AQI satisfactory at 54

Representative Image |

Following rains on Saturday and Sunday, in most parts of the city and its suburbs, the weather forecast for the next four days hints at Mumbai experiencing light to moderate rainfall and party cloudy sky.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday was 28°C while the humidity was 66%.

According to the IMD's temperature forecast for early days of May, most of Maharashtra will experience a pleasant summer with rainfall.

The weather agency noted that Mumbai would see partly cloudy sky to calm summer heat and there's even a possibility of light rain/ thundershower in the next 24-48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 33°C. & 26 °C, respectively.

Districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, were hinted at receiving light to moderate on Monday. Partly cloudy weather condition very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. No alert for farmers or about heatwave was mentioned.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 54.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.



AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 71 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 53 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 109 AQI Moderate

BKC: 136 AQI Moderate