WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, Thane; AQI satisfactory at 66 | Twitter/@_presh_p

Rains lashed parts of Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) including Thane on Saturday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and several districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued for several areas near Mumbai, including Nashik and Pune, for thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds (30-40kmph) in isolated areas.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday was 26.6°C while the humidity was 87%.

Mumbai Weather

The weather agency said that the city will witness light rains/ thundershowers on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 25°C on Saturday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 66.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 78 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 43 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 58 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 61 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 54 AQI Satisfactory