Mumbai Weather: City's temperature at 28.6°C; AQI satisfactory at 88

Parts of Mumbai and its surrounding Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed sporadic rains on April 27.

Light rains were witnessed in Vile Parle, Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai yesterday.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday was 28.6°C while the humidity was 73%.

Mumbai Weather

The weather agency said that the city will witness partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 24°C on Friday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 88.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 90 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 70 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 85 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 99 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 60 AQI Satisfactory