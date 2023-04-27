Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall in city today; AQI satisfactory at 88

Mumbai Weather: Light rain likely today; AQI 'satisfactory' | File

During the month of April, Mumbai normally does not get rain. Even May experiences pre-monsoon showers only at the end of the month. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening on Thursday

The weather is expected to clear up by Friday.

Skymet Weather predicts that the city will witness light rain on April 30 and May 1 in light of the induced Cyclonic Circulation across the northern regions.

Mumbai's temperature on Thursday was 28.2°C while the humidity was 73%.

Mumbai Weather

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 26°C on Thursday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 88.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 90 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 70 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 85 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 99 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 60 AQI Satisfactory