Weather Update: Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, light to moderate rain expected today; AQI satisfactory at 94

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday, indicating light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas.

According to a report from Times of India, IMD officials have stated that rain is expected in the evening due to westerlies coming in from the sea.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning on Thursday. The weather is expected to clear up by Friday.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would witness mainly clear sky on Monday. However, rain or thundershowers could occur towards afternoon or evening on April 26, and 27.

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C & 26°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 94.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 99 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 71 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 97 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 96 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 59 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 115 AQI Satisfactory