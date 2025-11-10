Mumbai: Railways To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra; Check Details On Timings, Halts

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Central Railway announced six additional special train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Chhapra in Bihar. The move aims to ease congestion and provide more travel options for passengers traveling between Maharashtra and the eastern Uttar Pradesh-Bihar regions.

According to a Central Railway statement, bookings for these special trains are now open. The services will operate as Train Nos. 05093/05094, 05095/05096 and 05097/05098 between November 9 and November 13, 2025.

Train Details:

- Train No. 05093 will depart from Chhapra at 22:45 hrs on November 9 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13:40 hrs on the third day.

- Train No. 05094 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 15:55 hrs on November 11 and arrive in Chhapra at 01:45 hrs on the third day.

- Similarly, Train No. 05095 will depart Chhapra on November 10 and Train No. 05096 will leave LTT on November 12.

- The last pair, Train Nos. 05097/05098, will operate from November 11 and 13, respectively.

The trains will follow a common route with halts at major stations, including Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshahnagar, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar and Siwan before reaching Chhapra.

Coach Composition:

The trains will have different configurations to accommodate various passenger needs:

- Train Nos. 05093/05094 will include one AC 2-tier, eight AC 3-tier, seven sleeper coaches, and four general second-class coaches.

- Train Nos. 05095/05096 will have twelve AC 3-tier, four sleeper, and four second-class chair car coaches.

- Train Nos. 05097/05098 will consist of ten AC 3-tier, four sleeper, and four second-class chair car coaches.

- All trains will also include one second seating cum guard’s brake van and one generator van.

Passengers can check detailed timings, intermediate halts, and seat availability by visiting (http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in) or through the NTES App. The Central Railway has urged travelers to plan their journeys early to avoid last-minute rush.

