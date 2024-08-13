 'Uddhav Secretly Met Ajay Gupta In Delhi': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam
'Uddhav Secretly Met Ajay Gupta In Delhi': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam alleges that there is a potential business relationship between the duo

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:03 AM IST
Sanjay Nirupam | ANI Photo

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam has made serious allegations suggesting a potential business relationship between Uddhav Thackeray and the Gupta brothers, a group of businessmen from Africa accused of numerous crimes.

According to Nirupam, Uddhav Thackeray allegedly met with one of the Gupta brothers at the official residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Delhi on the evening of August 7, 2024. Nirupam has called for an investigation into the CCTV footage from Raut's residence to confirm this meeting. He questioned why Thackeray, who usually stays at luxury hotels like Taj or Maurya during his Delhi visits, chose to stay at Raut’s residence this time.

"Did Uddhav Thackeray meet Ajay Gupta during his Delhi visit?" Nirupam asked, emphasizing the need for clarification. He speculated that there might be a business connection between Thackeray and Ajay Gupta, known for his notorious reputation.

Nirupam also expressed concerns about Thackeray's foreign investments, suggesting that the recent Election Commission approval allowing Thackeray to accept donations might be related to his interactions with the Gupta brothers, possibly for election funding.

Nirupam further noted the Thackeray family's reputed overseas investments, including properties in London and other prominent locations. He questioned whether Thackeray had investments in Africa and if the Gupta brothers were involved in these ventures, challenging Thackeray to provide a clear explanation.

In addition, Nirupam accused Sanjay Raut of acting as a middleman for builders and referred to Raut's alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl scam, where he reportedly earned significant commissions. He called for an investigation into Raut's potential connections with the Gupta brothers or the late Baba Sahani, abuilder from Dehradun who recently committed suicide.

