 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: 'Over 1.8 Crore Applications Flood In Just 25 Days,' Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam
Nirupam also highlighted the role of the “Nari Shakti Doot” app in facilitating a fast and straightforward online application process. The app is receiving between seven to eight lakh applications daily, and it has already seen 88 lakh downloads.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Sanjay Nirupam | ANI

Mumbai: The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' launched by the Mahayuti government for women across the state, has garnered an overwhelming response.

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam Speaks On Response Of People To 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Shiv Sena spokesperson and former MP Sanjay Nirupam, during a press conference at Balasaheb Bhavan on Tuesday, said that within just 25 days of opening registrations, over 1.8 crore applications have been submitted, and the number is expected to reach two crore soon.

About The 'Nari Shakti Doot' App

Nirupam highlighted the role of the “Nari Shakti Doot” app in facilitating a fast and straightforward online application process. The app is receiving between seven to eight lakh applications daily, and it has already seen 88 lakh downloads. The app ranks 27th among the most downloaded apps in the country, with 800 downloads occurring every minute and 650 applications being submitted each minute.

Nirupam claimed that no previous scheme had received such massive support. He emphasised that this overwhelming response is a testament to the trust that women in the state have placed in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

So far, the government has received 1.3 crore online applications and five lakh offline applications. The government aims to make two crore to 2.5 crore women eligible for the scheme. Applications will be accepted until August 31, 2024.

Nirupam also announced that Shiv Sena will launch a promotional campaign in Mumbai and surrounding areas starting August 2, 2024. Pune district has recorded the highest number of registrations, with 8,63,000 women submitting forms.

