Maharashtra: Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Gains Momentum With Over 6 Lakh Daily Registrations

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government is expecting the registration of eligible women under the much-ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to cross 2.50 crore by the end of August 31.

As per the latest information available, one crore women have been registered with a daily registration crossing six lakh. The highest record of daily registration so far is 8.13 lakh reported last week. The scheme was launched on July 1 and the government hopes to directly deposit the financial aid of Rs 3,000 for July and August in the bank accounts through DBT of eligible beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 19.

The scheme, which was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the additional budget for 2024-25 in the run-up to the upcoming assembly election, aims to make women financially independent and self-reliant. The government proposes to give monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 (Rs 18,000 annually) to women aged 21 years to 65 years. Those women, whose family income is Rs 2,50,000 annually, are eligible to get the benefits.

Statement Of Maharashtra Minister Of Women & Child Welfare

Maharashtra Minister of Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare said, “The initial glitches with regard to server errors during registration through an app have been removed. The women are registered independently or through Aganwadi Sevikas and also through Setu Service Centres. The annual outgo for the implementation of the scheme will be Rs 46,000 crore though the initial allocation of Rs10,000 crore has been made to the Department of Women and Child Welfare. The government is quite bullish over the response from the women as the registration may cross 2.50 crore by the end of August 31 and considering the error of 10 to 15% the eligible women will get aid for July and August together on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.”