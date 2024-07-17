Pune: Over 2 Lakh Application Forms Submitted Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana |

According to Pune District Women and Child Development Officer Monika Randhave, the process of filling out applications from eligible beneficiary women under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is being implemented rapidly. So far, 1.33 lakh offline and about 75000 online applications have been received.

Under the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Yojana, facilities have been provided to fill out applications at various places in the district. Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have established separate centers for filling out applications. Other local bodies in the district have also made special arrangements for this. Applications are being filled out at the Anganwadi level as well. Through the camps organised for filling out the application forms, women are being guided about the necessary documents to accompany the application form.

Eligible women whose family income is less than 2.5 lakhs will be able to fill out the applications until August 31. After filling out the application, a benefit of ₹1,500 per month will be credited to the bank accounts of the eligible women starting from the month of July. This process will begin on August 15.

The administration is also widely publicising the scheme so that every eligible woman can benefit from the scheme. Planning has been done at the village level to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

Randhave stated that the Nari Shakti Doot app has been updated to fill out the application form for the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, and an edit option is available.