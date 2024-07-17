 Pune: Three Arrested for Murder of 23-Year-Old in Yerwada
According to the police report, Gawas was assaulted with a sickle by three assailants, Pravin Ramchandra Acharya (44), Swapnil Pravin Acharya (28), and Ravi Ramchandra Acharya (35), all from the same locality. The attack was reportedly due to an old dispute.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Pune: Three Arrested for Murder of 23-Year-Old in Yerwada | Representative Image

The Yerwada Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday morning. The victim, identified as Sudhir Chandrakant Gawas, a resident of Jaiprakash Nagar, was attacked around 2:30am near Hotel Sai Zaika, Golf Club Chowk in Yerwada.

According to the police report, Gawas was assaulted with a sickle by three assailants, Pravin Ramchandra Acharya (44), Swapnil Pravin Acharya (28), and Ravi Ramchandra Acharya (35), all from the same locality. The attack was reportedly due to an old dispute.

The incident was reported to the police by Gauri Dharmendra Shinde, a 35-year-old domestic worker residing in the same area.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 103, 3(5), and the police swiftly arrested the three accused. The case is under investigation.

Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Takle, said, "The investigation is underway. And three accused have been arrested. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses."

