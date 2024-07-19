Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Visit 4 Assembly Constituencies To Assess Response Of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will visit four assembly constituencies on July 22 to assess the response to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Pawar will attend four meetings during the visit.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare said the scheme aims to transform the lives of women in Maharashtra.

“The Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is very close to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s heart. He is committed to engaging directly with women to help them understand the process of filling out forms and accessing the benefits of the scheme,” Tatkare said.

The scheme is designed to economically empower women, granting them independence to make crucial decisions for their families, he said.

Pawar will visit Parner, Ahmednagar, Shrigonda and Karjat, on Monday and interact with local women. The scheme benefits women aged 21 to 65, providing a monthly financial aid of Rs1,500 directly to their bank accounts.

NCP's Clarification On Tour

Asked if the tour is focused on assembly segments contested by the NCP, Tatkare said the party will participate in the election as part of the Mahayuti alliance. “The Jan Samvad Yatra is a separate campaign initiative. These are parallel programmes, and we will conduct similar outreach campaigns in various districts,” he said.

Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare, NCP state women’s president Rupalitai Chakankar, and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde will accompany Pawar on his tour.