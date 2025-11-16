 Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court

Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court

Mahavitaran has appealed to the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court ruling mandating a 12% consumer tariff reduction. The dispute, stemming from a March 28 order by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, raises concerns over future electricity rates for millions in Maharashtra.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court | File Photo

Mumbai: Mahavitaran has escalated its tariff dispute to the Supreme Court, contesting a Bombay High Court ruling that requires a 12 per cent immediate reduction in consumer tariffs.

The special leave petition aims to overturn this directive, creating uncertainty for millions in Maharashtra regarding future electricity rates. This legal battle began with a March 28 tariff order from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which approved significant cuts contrary to Mahavitaran's proposed revenue gap.

The Commission’s subsequent findings instead calculated a substantial revenue surplus, leading to the substantial rate reduction. Mahavitaran, however, argued the tariff cut would result in a massive financial setback, claiming a potential loss of approximately ninety two thousand crore rupees over a five year period, and promptly filed a review petition with the regulator.

The regulatory body subsequently issued a revised order on June 25, largely accepting the utility’s financial arguments and increasing tariffs for specific consumer groups. This quick reversal became the subject of litigation when several stakeholders challenged it in the High Court.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tunnel Accident: 36-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad
Mumbai Tunnel Accident: 36-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset

They asserted that the Commission violated fundamental principles of natural justice by failing to provide adequate opportunity for consumer groups and other affected representatives to argue against the proposed changes before finalizing the revised rates.

The Bombay High Court sided with the petitioners, revoking the June 25 order and reinstating the initial March 28 tariff reduction. The court also specifically instructed the Commission to conduct a fresh review of Mahavitaran's petition only after properly hearing all affected parties.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On...
article-image

Facing the financial strain of immediately implementing the 12 per cent cut as per the High Court ruling, Mahavitaran has now approached the apex court. The company aims for a speedy hearing, hoping for a stay on the High Court’s order, which would allow existing higher rates to remain in effect while the complex financial dispute is finally resolved.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Reconstitutes Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust; Uddhav Thackeray...

Maharashtra Govt Reconstitutes Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust; Uddhav Thackeray...

Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court

Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court

Mumbai POCSO Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man With 10 Years Imprisonment For Repeated Sexual Assault...

Mumbai POCSO Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man With 10 Years Imprisonment For Repeated Sexual Assault...

Thane: Balcony Of Two-Storey Chawl Collapses In Diva Area, Traps 30; All Evacuated Unhurt

Thane: Balcony Of Two-Storey Chawl Collapses In Diva Area, Traps 30; All Evacuated Unhurt

Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On...