 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Strike Halts Government Works Including 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Strike Halts Government Works Including 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Strike Halts Government Works Including 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

The strike, which began on Monday, aims to push for the implementation of 14 demands, including staffing pattern reforms recommended by the Dangat committee

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Strike Halts Government Works Including 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana' |

Due to an ongoing 'work close' strike initiated by employees of the revenue department, all government operations at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collectorate, including the 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana', have been severely disrupted. The strike, which began on Monday, aims to push for the implementation of 14 demands, including staffing pattern reforms recommended by the Dangat committee.

More than 400 employees from the district collectorate are participating in the indefinite strike, organised by the Mahasul Kamgar Sanghatana. This disruption has significantly impacted public services, particularly affecting the implementation of crucial government schemes. Adding to the inconvenience, Wednesday's closure due to the Ashadhi Ekadashi further exacerbated the situation.

Read Also
Amit Shah To Address 5,000 BJP Leaders In Pune On June 21: Here's Everything You Need To Know
article-image

Initially, employees staged demonstrations to highlight their demands, progressing to the work closure phase in the second stage of their agitation. Officials have indicated that the strike will persist until their demands are met.

Participants in the agitation include Jitendra Jadhav, Rahul Bansode, Vinod Aher, Satish Ghavat, Vijay Shahane, Mujahid Patel, Dilip Tribhuvan, Satyajeet Avhad, Baban Avale, Vaibhav Bhale, Mangala Pawar, and others actively involved in the protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Strike Halts Government Works Including 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Strike Halts Government Works Including 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents On Edge After Leopard Sighting, Search Efforts Ongoing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents On Edge After Leopard Sighting, Search Efforts Ongoing

Bharat Rashtra Samiti To Contest Assembly Polls In Maharashtra

Bharat Rashtra Samiti To Contest Assembly Polls In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Faces Severe Water Shortage After Pipeline Burst

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Faces Severe Water Shortage After Pipeline Burst

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000