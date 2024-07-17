Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Strike Halts Government Works Including 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana' |

Due to an ongoing 'work close' strike initiated by employees of the revenue department, all government operations at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collectorate, including the 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana', have been severely disrupted. The strike, which began on Monday, aims to push for the implementation of 14 demands, including staffing pattern reforms recommended by the Dangat committee.

More than 400 employees from the district collectorate are participating in the indefinite strike, organised by the Mahasul Kamgar Sanghatana. This disruption has significantly impacted public services, particularly affecting the implementation of crucial government schemes. Adding to the inconvenience, Wednesday's closure due to the Ashadhi Ekadashi further exacerbated the situation.

Initially, employees staged demonstrations to highlight their demands, progressing to the work closure phase in the second stage of their agitation. Officials have indicated that the strike will persist until their demands are met.

Participants in the agitation include Jitendra Jadhav, Rahul Bansode, Vinod Aher, Satish Ghavat, Vijay Shahane, Mujahid Patel, Dilip Tribhuvan, Satyajeet Avhad, Baban Avale, Vaibhav Bhale, Mangala Pawar, and others actively involved in the protest.