Two Arrested for Assaulting Auto-Rickshaw Driver and Wife in Thane over Petty Dispute

Two persons arrested for beating auto-rickshaw driver & his wife with beer bottles in Thane | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Two individuals were arrested by Vartak Nagar police officials on Thursday for allegedly assaulting and injuring an auto-rickshaw driver and his wife during a minor dispute. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 10:45 pm at the Lokmanaya Nagar bus depot in Thane.

Sadashiv Nikam, Senior Police Inspector at Vartak Nagar police station, stated, "On Wednesday, we received a call from a beat marshal patrolling at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot in Thane, reporting two injured individuals. Our team immediately reached the scene and discovered a crowd of 50-60 people gathered around an injured rickshaw driver and his wife. We promptly arranged for their transportation to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw for treatment."

Accused held within an hour of crime

Nikam further explained, "According to initial information, Rajkumar Gupta (45), an auto-rickshaw driver, had arrived from Ambernath with his wife to visit their relatives in Thane. Due to a minor dispute in Thane, a fight broke out between Rajkumar Gupta and Ashish Gupta. Following the altercation, Ashish Gupta and his friend Karan Rajput began assaulting Rajkumar, damaging the auto-rickshaw's window. When Rajkumar's wife intervened, the two accused attacked her as well. They broke a beer bottle on Rajkumar's head and stabbed his wife's stomach. A reliable source informed us that the accused individuals were hiding at the same location where the incident occurred. Our team swiftly apprehended the suspects within an hour of the incident. Based on the complaint filed by Rajkumar Gupta and his wife, a case has been registered under sections 326, 324, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

