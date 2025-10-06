OBC Backlash To Maratha Quota Move | Representative Image

The Maharashtra government finds itself ensnared in an unenviable political trap, squeezed between the determined demands of the Maratha community and the rising fury of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). What began as an attempt to placate one influential section of society has spiralled into a full-blown social confrontation. The escalating conflict—now set to culminate in a massive OBC march to Nagpur on October 10—threatens to tear at the state’s social fabric and has left the administration struggling to balance between the devil and the deep blue sea. At the heart of the turmoil lies a controversial Government Resolution (GR) passed in September 2025. The order, designed to appease Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil after months of agitation, streamlines the process for members of the Maratha community to secure Kunbi caste certificates. Kunbis fall under the OBC category, and the GR would effectively make Marathas eligible for reservation benefits already enjoyed by the OBCs. For the Marathas—a politically powerful community that has long felt economically and educationally disadvantaged—this move represents long-overdue recognition of their claim to affirmative action.

However, what seems like a solution for one group has ignited a storm among another. The OBC community sees the GR not as an act of inclusion but as an encroachment. Their fear is simple yet legitimate: the reservation quota is a limited resource. The Supreme Court’s 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations leaves no room for expansion without reducing the share of others. Any significant addition of Marathas under the OBC umbrella would directly eat into the quota meant for the OBCs in government jobs and education. OBC leaders across party lines—ranging from senior figures like Chhagan Bhujbal to grassroots organisations—have denounced the move as a politically expedient step that undermines their hard-won constitutional rights.

The state government’s firefighting efforts, including announcements of enhanced welfare funds and new development schemes for the OBCs, have done little to calm tempers. Protesters dismiss these gestures as cosmetic palliatives that fail to address the core injustice. Many OBC organisations also question the credibility of the verification process, which depends heavily on pre-1967 archival records and self-declared affidavits—an arrangement they fear could open the floodgates for mass reclassification and, eventually, the erosion of their identity and entitlements. This volatile situation calls not for quick political fixes but for statesmanship and foresight. The government must urgently initiate transparent, inclusive consultations with credible representatives from both communities. Hastily implementing the GR without broad consensus risks triggering prolonged litigation, social unrest, and even communal polarisation, as in Manipur. A sustainable resolution must balance the Maratha community’s aspirations with the constitutional rights of the OBCs. Maharashtra’s social harmony and the credibility of its governance depend on dialogue, evidence-based policymaking, and an unwavering commitment to justice for all.