Mumbai Entrepreneur Launches 'Quiet India' To Combat Noise Pollution As Public Health & Economic Threat

Mumbai social entrepreneur Savitha Rao has launched Quiet India |

Mumbai social entrepreneur Savitha Rao has launched Quiet India, the country’s first large-scale national movement aimed at tackling noise as a public health and economic concern. The initiative seeks to reframe silence not as absence, but as a necessary foundation for health, dignity, and national development.

Citizen-led Movement for National Impact

Rao, known for her earlier civic initiative India Positive Citizen, which promoted grassroots participation in nation-building, says Quiet India aspires to unite fragmented efforts across the country into a cohesive movement. Unlike previous initiatives targeting specific festivals, neighbourhoods, or isolated sources, Quiet India takes a holistic approach. It brings together citizens, health professionals, urban planners, law enforcement, and policymakers to address noise pollution as a public health emergency and economic liability.

Alarming Noise Levels in Urban India

According to Quiet India, noise levels in urban centres like Mumbai have crossed alarming thresholds. Estimates indicate that Mumbai had 4.6 million vehicles on its roads by the end of 2023, generating millions of honks daily. In many areas, noise regularly exceeds the World Health Organization’s recommended limits of 55 decibels during the day and 40 at night.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Rao said, “Noise is the pollution we have normalised. Quiet India is about making silence our right, not our luxury. It is about reclaiming silence as a shared inheritance, and building a soundscape worthy of the India we aspire to be.”

Health Consequences of Noise Pollution

Medical experts warn that prolonged exposure to high decibel levels is linked to elevated stress hormones, high blood pressure, heart disease, and cognitive issues. “Silence is nourishment. Without it, the body cannot heal, the mind cannot focus, and immunity is weakened. A calm soundscape is as critical as clean water or nutritious food. The sound of stillness brings bliss and wellness,” said Dr. Mickey Mehta, a wellness expert and a member of Quiet India’s advisory panel.

Enforcement and Citizen Responsibility

Traffic authorities in Mumbai acknowledged the challenge but stressed enforcement limitations. “We penalise offenders and run awareness drives, but no amount of enforcement can succeed unless citizens themselves reduce needless honking. Road discipline is as much about culture as compliance,” said Prashant Pardeshi, Mumbai South’s deputy commissioner of police (Traffic).

Economic Implications of Noise Pollution

The campaign is not only about improving quality of life but also about enhancing India’s global competitiveness. The movement highlights that high noise levels lower urban livability, deter foreign investment, and reduce workforce productivity—factors that can undermine Mumbai’s aspirations as a global financial hub.

Sandeep Bajoria, Quiet India’s advisory board chairman, said, “Noise pollution directly impacts India’s economic growth. A quieter Mumbai is better for its citizens, and it makes the city more attractive for investors, businesses, and global talent.”

Multi-Pronged Solutions for a Quieter India

Quiet India promotes solutions ranging from technology to citizen action. It focuses on changing behaviour by reducing habitual honking, limiting loudspeakers, and respecting quiet zones. The initiative also advocates for stricter regulations on construction noise, modified vehicle exhausts, night-time disturbances, noise barriers, strategic zoning, and increased green spaces. Tools like Google’s experimental ‘noise ratings’ for restaurants, introduced after Rao’s suggestion, aim to make quietness a valued metric in public spaces.

Noise and Accessibility

Social leader Raju Waghmare, who is visually impaired, explained that noise also affects dignity and independence. “The blind depend on auditory cues to navigate the city. Unnecessary honking and noise drown out those signals. Noise doesn’t just hurt, it takes away independence,” he said.

Research and Publications

Rao’s latest book, Noise in Our Nation, outlines the hidden costs of unchecked noise on health, education, the environment, and the economy. It also provides practical recommendations for stakeholders at every level.

check out the Quiet India website here https://quietindia.in/