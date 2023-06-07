Palghar: Fatal Collision Involving Two Bikes and an Auto Rickshaw Claims Two Lives | FPJ

Palghar: Two individuals lost their lives in a collision involving two bikes and an auto rickshaw on the Dahanu Jawhar State highway near Vadhana-Ranshet village in Dahanu taluka. The incident took place on June 6 when a two-wheeler with two passengers was heading towards Kasa on Dahanu Kasa road. Near the border of Vadhana-Ranshet village, the two-wheeler attempted to overtake an auto and collided with another oncoming bike. Tragically, both bikes were then struck by the auto, resulting in the accident at 6 pm.

The riders of the first bike succumbed to their injuries at the accident site. The rider of the oncoming bike, who was wearing a helmet, sustained injuries. The two passengers in the auto and the auto driver suffered minor injuries and are receiving treatment at Kasa Subdistrict Hospital.