 Palghar: Fatal Collision Involving Two Bikes and an Auto Rickshaw Claims Two Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Fatal Collision Involving Two Bikes and an Auto Rickshaw Claims Two Lives

Palghar: Fatal Collision Involving Two Bikes and an Auto Rickshaw Claims Two Lives

The riders of the first bike succumbed to their injuries at the accident site.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Palghar: Fatal Collision Involving Two Bikes and an Auto Rickshaw Claims Two Lives | FPJ

Palghar: Two individuals lost their lives in a collision involving two bikes and an auto rickshaw on the Dahanu Jawhar State highway near Vadhana-Ranshet village in Dahanu taluka. The incident took place on June 6 when a two-wheeler with two passengers was heading towards Kasa on Dahanu Kasa road. Near the border of Vadhana-Ranshet village, the two-wheeler attempted to overtake an auto and collided with another oncoming bike. Tragically, both bikes were then struck by the auto, resulting in the accident at 6 pm.

The riders of the first bike succumbed to their injuries at the accident site. The rider of the oncoming bike, who was wearing a helmet, sustained injuries. The two passengers in the auto and the auto driver suffered minor injuries and are receiving treatment at Kasa Subdistrict Hospital.

Read Also
Palghar: 3 labourers killed as wall collapses
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping minor in Thane

Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping minor in Thane

Mumbai News: Belgian Consul General says cricket originated in Belgium, not England

Mumbai News: Belgian Consul General says cricket originated in Belgium, not England

Mumbai News: State signs MoUs to generate 13,050MW through green tech

Mumbai News: State signs MoUs to generate 13,050MW through green tech

Mumbai News: MU New V-C Ravindra Kulkarni Has to Dive Straight into NEP, Exam Issues

Mumbai News: MU New V-C Ravindra Kulkarni Has to Dive Straight into NEP, Exam Issues

Palghar: Fatal Collision Involving Two Bikes and an Auto Rickshaw Claims Two Lives

Palghar: Fatal Collision Involving Two Bikes and an Auto Rickshaw Claims Two Lives