 Palghar: 3 labourers killed as wall collapses
Palghar: 3 labourers killed as wall collapses

One labourer was injured and is being treated at a private hospital.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Palghar: 3 labourers killed as wall collapses | representative pic

Palghar: Three women labourers died after a wall at a redevelopment construction site in Virar collapsed on Tuesday. The reconstruction work of Suryakiran Co-op Housing Society, near Virar railway station in the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, was underway. Three women died after getting trapped under the debris.

They have been identified as Salubai Ashok Sule, Laxmibai Balaji Gavhane and Radhabai Eknath Navghare, all residents of Nallasopara. Another labourer, Nandabai Ashok Gavhane, was injured and is being treated at a private hospital. 

