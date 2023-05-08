Mumbai: Wall near CSMIA's runway in Jarimari collapses, RTI activist raises safety concern

A wall adjacent to runway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport collapsed. The incident took place at 6.40 pm on Sunday.

But it came to light after RTI activist Anil Galgali shared a video of the same on Monday, May 8. The video showed a barbed fence and debris of the collapsed wall.

According to Galgali, the wall in front of Jarimari cemetery on Kurla Andheri road has collapsed and the runway is still adjacent.

The BMC contractor is working here and there is a possibility of the wall collapsing due to JCB.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Galgali in his tweet stated that BMC contrators are carrying out sewer work next to the wall. He wrote, "A wall adjacent to the runway at Jarimari of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport collapsed. Sewer work is being done by the BMC contractors right next to the wall and whose fault is it exactly? This is definitely a safety hazard unless the job is done."

Despite the possibility of this posing a threat to airport security, the airport administration is acting on its behalf very slow.

The urgency with which the airport administration needs to take action is being ignored. According to Anil Galgali, the big question is what will happen with just sheets when the wall needs to be built at a fast pace.

Andheri wall collapse

Recently, in another incident, five people were injured after a parapet wall collapse reduced a building to dust in Andheri.

A parapet wall of the second floor collapsed onto the basement and ground floor of the seven-story building. it resulted in injuries to five people, who were taken to Anjuman Hospital in a private vehicle before the arrival of the fire brigade.

Read Also Mumbai: Five injured as building collapses in Andheri