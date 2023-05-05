Mumbai: Five injured as building collapses in Andheri

Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident a house collapsed at Silver Streak Apartment in Varsova, Andheri (W) on Friday at around 2:00 pm, causing injury to several people.

The incident was caused by a parapet wall of the second floor, which collapsed onto the basement and ground floor of the seven-story building. it resulted in injuries to five people, who were taken to Anjuman Hospital in a private vehicle before the arrival of the fire brigade.

Area near the road cordoned off

The precariously hanging portion of the parapet wall was later removed with the help of JCB by the firemen. As a precautionary measure, the area near the road was cordoned off.

BMC's MFB and Police were immediately mobilised to the spot to provide assistance.

Injured condition stable, investigation underway

According to the CMO of Cooper Hospital, three injured persons were admitted to the hospital. They were identified as Nanadini Saravade, Diwanjali Aarole, and Sofiya Khan, all aged between 16 to 17 years. Two more injured persons were admitted to Anjuman Hospital later in the day. They were identified as Shaukat Ansari, aged 23, and Aman Shahu, aged 16.

All the injured persons are under treatment, and their condition is stable.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. The authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.