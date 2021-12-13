e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:28 PM IST

Watch video | Mumbai: Five injured after building lift collapses in Andheri East

FPJ Web Desk
Five people were injured after the lift of a building collapsed in Andheri East | B L Soni

Mumbai: Five people were injured after the lift of a building collapsed in Andheri East area, BMC officials told news agency ANI.

(More details awaited)

Watch video:

A woman injured in the incident| B L Soni

The incident occured at Mahakali Darshan Building in Andheri East| B L Soni

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:03 PM IST
