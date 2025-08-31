 Mumbai: Maratha Protestors Seen Wrestling, Dancing & Blocking Railway Tracks In Viral Clips
As the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai stretches on, a series of viral videos have raised eyebrows over how some protestors are spending their time.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

As the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai stretches on, a series of viral videos have raised eyebrows over how some protestors are spending their time. Clips from the protest site show men wrestling, playing outdoor games and drawing crowds who cheer them on.

Dancing and Cheering on Streets

In several videos, groups of protestors can be seen dancing on the roads to the beat of traditional dhols. Others are caught on camera cheering and waving, with little sign of restraint despite the seriousness of the ongoing agitation.

On the Railway Tracks

One video shows protestors standing on railway tracks, waving at cameras and shouting. The clip has triggered criticism online, with many pointing out the risks involved and the disruption to public life.

Core Demands Overshadowed

While Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil continues his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, pressing for reservation, the viral videos have shifted public attention. Instead of focusing on the demands, much of the conversation online now revolves around the antics of protestors, ranging from street dances to wrestling bouts.

Concerns Raised

Observers have noted that such behaviour risks undermining the seriousness of the protest. What began as a movement built on hunger strikes and sit-ins is now being viewed through the lens of viral clips showing games, dancing and spectacle. With Jarange’s health under watch and the agitation intensifying, these images have cast a different light on the protest.

