'Tum lakh koshish kar lo...': Sanjay Raut's poetic response amid political slugfest over ED notice to wife

Raut launched a scathing attack against the BJP, saying he was not afraid of the ED or any other Central agency and didn't give them any importance. But, he announced that if the BJP were to go on targeting the opposition by roping in Central investigating agencies, he would reveal at an appropriate time, cases related to 120 BJP leaders which would jolt the Centre.

Raut claimed the Central government had "stooped so low" as to target the kids, women and families of their political opponents. He claimed that the ED notice was a "political move". The Centre was using the ED to settle scores with opposition leaders, intending to destabilise the state government.