'Tum lakh koshish kar lo...': Sanjay Raut's poetic response amid political slugfest over ED notice to wife

Amid political slugfest over ED notice to the wife of Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena MP on Tuesday gave a poetic reply to detractors.
Raut posted a four-line poem from an anonymous poet and wrote, "Tum lakh koshish kar lo mujhe badnaam karne ki, main jab bhi bikhra hu dugni raftar se nikhra hun (You try a million times to discredit me. I have come out with twice as fast whenever i'm scattered)."
Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency on Tuesday for questioning in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.
As Monday witnessed political slugfest between the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, few men put up a poster outside the Enforcement Directorate’s Mumbai office in Ballard Estate declaring it the 'BJP state office'.
Raut launched a scathing attack against the BJP, saying he was not afraid of the ED or any other Central agency and didn't give them any importance. But, he announced that if the BJP were to go on targeting the opposition by roping in Central investigating agencies, he would reveal at an appropriate time, cases related to 120 BJP leaders which would jolt the Centre.
Raut claimed the Central government had "stooped so low" as to target the kids, women and families of their political opponents. He claimed that the ED notice was a "political move". The Centre was using the ED to settle scores with opposition leaders, intending to destabilise the state government.
The BJP hit back at Raut saying that it was not afraid of his threats about exposing cases involving the party leaders.