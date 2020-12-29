Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's wife unlikely to appear before ED today, seeks more time

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is unlikely to appear before the agency on Tuesday.

She was slated to arrive before the agency after being summoned to join investigation in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case. Sources said that she has sought more time to appear before the agency.

As ED sleuths are scanning documents linked to the scam, loans to Varsha Raut from the wife of an accused have also come under scrutiny. The transaction is being probed by the agency and an explanation in this regard is likely to be sought during the questioning. The declaration in Sanjay Raut’s election affidavit also mentions the dues.