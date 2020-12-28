BJP hits back at Sanjay Raut, asks him not to issue threats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut saying that his press conference on notice served by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to his wife Varsha Raut in connection with the PMC Bank scam was just to make a fuss. Further, the BJP also hit back at Raut saying that it was not afraid of his threats about exposing cases involving the party leaders.

State BJP chief spokesman Keshav Upadhye said, “Instead of talking about political conspiracies, Raut should submit a satisfactory reply to the ED regarding the notice received by his family. If the ED sends the notice in the wrong way, then Raut has a way to go to court against the ED.”

"Till Monday morning, Raut was saying the notice was not received. But immediately thereafter he addressed the press conference. He should find out the reasons behind ED’s move to serve notice and make submission before the central investigating agency,” said Upadhye.

On the other hand, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said Raut should not give threats instead give all financial details to ED. “BJP will not be scared of such threats,” he noted.

“Was there any manhood while demolishing the house of Kangana Renaut? Don't you remember manhood while announcing that Kangana Renaut will not be allowed to enter Mumbai?” asked Shelar.

“Shiv Sena is trying to put pressure on all agencies. Will the public maintain the sanctity of the investigating agencies or not? That is the question. BJP will not allow any party to exert pressure on ED while carrying out its work,’’ he noted.

NCP, Congress slam BJP

Maharashtra Minister of Minority Affair and NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik attacked the BJP saying that ED notices are being served against the leaders raising voice against the BJP and the Centre for some time. “This is an attempt to create fear. But Maharashtra will not be afraid of ED’s use for vendetta politics,” he opined.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant claimed that BJP was using the central agencies as a tool to come back to power. “It had become clear to the BJP that if MVA constituents start contesting elections together, then BJP won’t have any change. We had anticipated that BJP would try and destabilise the MVA government through central agencies like the ED and now all of it is proving to be true,” Sawant said.

Sawant taunted that the ED office should now be shifted to BJP office in Delhi so that at least everyone will know that ED isn’t an independent agency.