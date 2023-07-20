Ticket Fraud Foiled: Woman Apprehended for Manipulating Train Pass Screenshots on Western Railway | Representational Image

A woman was apprehended by alert ticket checkers of the Western Railway on July 18. She was allegedly using a screenshot of a monthly pass for an air-conditioned local train since April 28, 2023. The accused, identified as Pooja Jain, was caught using a manipulated screenshot of a Monthly Season Ticket (MST) for air-conditioned local trains. Later, she was handed over to the Government Railway Police of Churchgate for further action.

The breakthrough was achieved through a joint operation conducted by Deputy Chief Ticket Inspectors Jill Shinto, Rajeshwari Pandey, and Chief Ticket Inspector Mohammad Zahid Qureshi. The accused was detected in the Lady Coach by female Ticket Checking Staff during a ticket check on an air-conditioned local train on July 18.

Pass was originally issued by WR

"Upon closer examination, it was revealed that Pooja Jain was in possession of a Monthly Season Ticket (MST) with UTS number X06DDH5063, indicating its validity from July 4, 2023, to August 3, 2023, with a value of Rs 1880. However, the ticket checkers became suspicious when they noticed that the MST was a screenshot and not an authentic ticket," said an official of WR.

"To ascertain the authenticity of the MST, the ticket inspectors cross-checked the UTS number with the UTS center. The investigation revealed that the pass was originally issued by WR from March 28, 2023, to April 27, 2023," said a WR official.

"It became evident that Pooja Jain had tampered with the original MST, attempting to extend its validity by manipulating the digital pass for the months of May-June, June-July, and July-August," he added.

Swift action was taken against the accused, and authorities took the woman into custody, bringing her to the GRP Churchgate for further legal proceedings.

According to WR, ticket fraud is a serious offense, and this case serves as a stern warning to anyone attempting to cheat the system.

"The incident underscores the importance of increased vigilance and better measures to counteract such fraudulent activities. Railway authorities have urged commuters to adhere to ethical practices and avoid any involvement in ticket fraud or tampering with travel passes. They have also reassured the public of their continued efforts to maintain the integrity of the ticketing system, ensuring a fair and smooth journey for all passengers," further added a WR official.

