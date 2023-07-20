Western Railway Introduces Economical Meals and Water for General Second Class Passengers | Representational Image

In an effort to ensure the availability of affordable meals and packaged drinking water for passengers traveling in General Second Class, Western Railway has launched a new initiative. The railway authorities have introduced extended service counters at select platforms, situated near General Second Class coaches, to provide economical meals and snacks. The meals will be sourced from trusted Refreshment Rooms (RRs) and Jan Ahaars (JAs) operated by IRCTC.

Facility currently available on trial basis in some places

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this facility is currently available on a trial basis at Mumbai Central, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Chittaurgarh stations. The counters have been strategically positioned to align with the location of General Second (GS) Class coaches on the platforms. The experimental period for this service will last for six months.

Passengers will have the option to choose from two types of meals. Meal Type - 1 will cost Rs. 20/- (including GST) and will include 07 Poori, Dry Aloo Veg, and pickle. Meanwhile, Meal Type - 2, the Snack Meal, will be priced at Rs. 50/- (including GST) and will offer an assortment of South Indian Rice or Rajma/Chole – Rice or Khichdi or Kulche/Bhature - Chole or Pao-Bhaji or Masala Dosa. Additionally, sealed glasses of packaged drinking water (200 ml) will be available at a minimal cost of Rs. 3/- (including GST).

The initiative aims to provide quality meals and water to all passengers traveling in General Second Class, offering them budget-friendly options during their journeys. The railway authorities have plans to progressively expand this facility to more stations, ensuring increased coverage of economical meals and water across the Western Railway network.

