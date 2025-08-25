Mumbai News: Head And Neck Cancers Form 30% Of India’s Cancer Burden, Says Expert At HNCII Anniversary

Experts at HNCII’s second anniversary stress urgent need for early cancer detection in India | File Photo

Mumbai: Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and neck cancers account for 27–30% of all cancers in India, compared to less than 5% in the United States and Western Europe, said Dr. Sultan Pradhan, founder of the Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), at the hospital’s second anniversary last week.

He stressed the urgent need for prevention and early detection through awareness, screening, and lifestyle changes, noting that tobacco consumption remains the leading cause.

Late Diagnosis a Major Challenge in Cancer Care

Over 200,000 new cases of head and neck cancers are reported annually in India, with nearly 60% diagnosed at advanced stages (Stage III and IV). “The real challenge is late detection. If we can shift diagnosis to Stage I or II, survival outcomes will improve dramatically, and the overall cancer burden can be reduced,” Dr. Pradhan said.

HNCII Marks Second Anniversary with Oncology Conclave

Marking its second foundation day, HNCII — the country’s only dedicated super-specialty hospital for head and neck cancers, set up in partnership with the BMC — hosted an Oncology Conclave. The event celebrated clinical milestones while drawing attention to the disproportionate cancer burden India faces compared to developed nations.

Book on Oral Cancer Reconstruction Launched

A highlight of the occasion was the launch of HNCII’s book on the evolution and global relevance of the submental flap in oral cancer reconstruction.

Global Experts Share Insights at the Conclave

The Conclave featured international experts, including Prof. Ashok R. Shaha, Head & Neck Surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, who delivered the HNCII Oration on “Completion Thyroidectomy Circa 1992.”

He observed that in the U.S., cancer patients typically receive hour-long consultations, whereas in India, despite skilled oncologists and advanced treatments, such dedicated time is rarely feasible because of the overwhelming patient load.

Concerns Over Detachment in Modern Medical Practice

Prof. Farokh E. Udwadia of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai — regarded as the father of respiratory medicine and the architect of critical care in India — reflected on changes in medical practice.

He cautioned that many specialists today rely on registrars’ notes to prepare treatment charts without directly engaging with patients. “They treat patients without speaking to them or even touching them,” he said, warning that this detachment is one reason modern medicine faces growing criticism.