Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Devotees Urged to Pledge Organs, Give Gift of Life

Devotees flocking at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to offer worship during Ganeshotsav will have an opportunity to learn and take pledge for organ donation drive.

Ganeshotsav Seva With a Cause

As Mumbai prepares for its most celebrated festival, the highly revered Lalbaugcha Raja, in its 92nd year, has joined hands with Parel-based Gleneagles Hospital for organ donation awareness drive. Lakhs of devotees visiting the pandal during Ganeshotsav will have the opportunity to learn about organ donation, register, and pledge at a special stall set up by the hospital to give a gift of life.

Special Awareness Stall

According to the data from zonal transplant co-ordination centre (ZTCC), only 27 donors were registered in 2025 facilitating 83 transplants till July 10. This includes 40 kidney transplants, 26 liver transplants, 10 heart transplants, two lung transplants, two pancreas transplants, two small bowel transplants, and one single hand transplant. The number has gone up from four donors in 1997 to 79 in 2019 while it stood at 60 in 2024.

India’s Gap in Transplants

Experts believe that India continues to face a huge gap between patients awaiting transplants and available donors. While the lack of awareness and hesitation to pledge remain key barriers, this collaboration aims to bridge that gap by inspiring devotees during one of Mumbai’s most celebrated festivals. The hospital and the mandal have urged devotees to turn faith into action by pledging for organ donation and giving needy patients a chance at a healthier and renewed life.

Hospital’s Sacred Appeal

Dr. Bipin Chevale, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital, said, “Organ donation is the greatest gift one can give. Just as Lord Ganesha removes obstacles, pledging organs can remove the biggest obstacle for patients battling organ failure, the wait for a second chance at life. Making this pledge in front of Bappa adds a sacred meaning to this noble cause.”

Mandal’s Call to Action

Sudhir Salvi, trustee of Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, said, “Lakhs of devotees come here with prayers in their hearts. Through this initiative, they can also spread hope for others by pledging their organs. We are proud to support this life-saving mission.”