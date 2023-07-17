Western Railway Restores Six Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare For Passenger Convenience

Photo: Representative Image

Western Railway has announced the restoration of six pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare for the convenience of passengers. These trains will operate with the same composition, timings, and route. Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, provided the following details:

Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special will be restored from 19th July to 27th September 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will be restored from 20th July to 28th September 2023.

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Banaras Weekly Special will be restored from 19th July to 30th August 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Weekly Special will be restored from 21st July to 1st September 2023.

Train No. 09321 Indore – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special will be restored from 26th July to 30th August 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Indore Weekly Special will be restored from 28th July to 1st September 2023.

Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Weekly Special will be restored from 20th July to 31st August 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09323 Pune – Indore Weekly Special will be restored from 21st July to 1st September 2023.

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special will be restored from 21st July to 25th August 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special will be restored from 22nd July to 26th August 2023.

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Patna Weekly Special will be restored from 24th July to 28th August 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Patna – Ahmedabad Weekly Special will be restored from 25th July to 29th August 2023.

