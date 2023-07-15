 WR to Upgrade Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Ranee Express with LHB Rake for Enhanced Comfort & Safety
WR to Upgrade Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Ranee Express with LHB Rake for Enhanced Comfort & Safety

The transformation aims to provide greater comfort to passengers while also ensuring an increased level of safety.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
WR to Upgrade Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Ranee Express with LHB Rake for Enhanced Comfort & Safety

In an effort to enhance the travel experience for passengers, Western Railway has announced the replacement of the conventional rake of Train No. 12921/12922 Mumbai Central – Surat Flying Ranee Express with a Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake.

As per Western Railway, the existing conventional rake of the train will be substituted with LHB rakes starting from July 16, 2023, from Mumbai Central, and from July 17, 2023, from Surat. The upgraded train will consist of a total of 21 coaches.

Train composition (coach wise)

The revamped Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Ranee Express will comprise AC Chair Car coaches (reserved), Second Class Seating coaches (7 coaches reserved, 1 coach designated for First Class Monthly Season Ticket passholders, and 6 coaches unreserved), as well as General Second Class coaches (1 coach designated as General, 1 coach earmarked for Second Class Monthly Season Ticket passholders, 1 coach for ladies, and 1 coach for Second Class Monthly Season Ticket ladies passholders). This transformation aims to provide greater comfort to passengers while also ensuring an increased level of safety.

