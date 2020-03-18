Three more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra; tally now 45

Mumbai: Three more persons, including a woman, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the number of infections in the state to 45, said a state official.

Medical reports of these three patients, including one each from Mumbai and Pune, have come positive, taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 45, one of them dead, said an official statement issued in the evening.

Nineteen of these cases have been reported from Pune district alone.

A 21-year-old man with travel history to Singapore, the Philippines and Colombo tested positive for the infection late in the evening, the official said.

He is from Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, the state health official said.

A Mumbai-based maid working with a family which had returned from the US recently has also tested positive, the official said.