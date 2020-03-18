Delhi Violence: Bollywood producer Manish Mundra donates Rs 10 lacs to BJP leader Kapil Mishra, helps to raise funds for victims

Bollywood producer Manish Mundra on Wednesday donated Rs 10 lacs to Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, to help him raise funds for the Delhi violence victims.
The BJP leader responded to an article from The Print whose title read, "BJP leader Kapil Mishra runs crowdfunding campaign for Hindu victims of Delhi riots." Mishra said that since the article got published, many people have come forward and helped the victims. He said that 14,000 people have donated Rs 90 lacs so far. Manish Mundra replied saying, "I will do the balance 10. Let me know how can I do it."
Later, Mundra donated Rs 10 lacs and shared a screenshot on the microblogging website. "Wow wow thanks a lot. No words seriously @ManMundra just donated ₹10 lacs - (₹ 10,00,000/- ) for the cause. We have crossed our target," wrote BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
The BJP leader is himself one of the main accused in instigating the violence in Delhi which rocked the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 53 people lost their lives and enormous amount of property was destroyed in the Delhi violence.
Mishra also contested the Delhi elections from the Model Town constituency. However, he had to face a heavy defeat. In the lead-up to the elections, he was seen leading a pro-CAA rally and chanted slogan "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko".
He also made the headlines for terming the Delhi elections an India vs Pakistan battle in reference to the Shaheen Bagh protests. He also said the AAP should be renamed “Muslim League”.
