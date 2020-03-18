Mumbai

Coronavirus in Mumbai: 68-year-old woman tests positive; eighth case in the city

By FPJ Web Desk

On Wednesday 68-year-old woman in Mumbai tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is the eight patient from the city.

The woman had been in close contact with a patient who had tested positive two days ago and was admitted to Kasturba hospital.

Further details awaited.

