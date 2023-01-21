There is a group within BJP engaged in defaming Pankaja Munde, claims Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Pankaja Munde |

Amid talks about her disgruntlement, the Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday made a sensational disclosure that there is a group in the party that is engaged in defaming the former minister and party leader Pankaja Munde, who is the daughter of the former union minister Gopinath Munde.

"There is a group within the BJP itself that defames Pankaja Munde and the party. They are doing this defamation. Pankaja Munde is our leader. She is our National Secretary," said Bawankule after his speech at the campaign meeting for the party candidate Kiran Patil in biennial legislative council election in Aurangabad Teachers’ Constituency slated for January 30.

BJP has fielded Kiran Patil against the NCP nominee Vikram Kale who was supported by the Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

BJP in Pankaja Munde's Blood

Bawankule further said that the BJP is in Pankaja Munde’ blood and she cannot even think of quitting the party. "Maharashtra has seen her leadership. The party fully stands by her. Those who are involved in rumour mongering about her loyalty should immediately stop it," he noted.

Bawankule also strongly denied media reports about Munde deserting the BJP or accepting offers from the opposition to join them. He was commenting on the offers made to Pankaja Munde by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and MIM to join them. "Pankaja Munde has Bharatiya Janata Party in her blood. She can never switch to another party. All these are just discussions. The opposition should take care of their party’s win parties and should not spread rumors about Pankaja Munde as she is a profound leader and in national politics," clarified Bawankule.

BJP and Munde Family Inseparable

Interestingly, Pankaja Munde also made it clear that she was not leaving the BJP. "The BJP and the Munde family can never be separated," he said.

Bawankule’s statement is important especially when Munde and her sister and party MP Pritam Munde recently skipped the function addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Beed district. "Pankja Munde talks to me everyday. I had a discussion with her the other day. She was not keeping well and therefore could not attend the function addressed by the DCM. Sometimes there are personal problems. A leader cannot attend every event as every leader’s preoccupation is different," said Bawankule in Pankaja Munde’s defence.

She was also reportedly upset after her name was published in the invitation card released on behalf of the BJP ahead of the party rally at Aurangabad which was addressed by the party national president JP Nadda.

